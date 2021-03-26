The Rock shares graphic throwback photo of injury sustained in match against UFC legend

Even though The Rock is one of the highest-grossing Hollywood actors of all time, he still occasionally shares throwbacks of his time in the squared-circle while with WWE. It's clear Vince McMahon's company will always have a special place in his heart.

A few hours ago on Instagram, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shared a graphic throwback photo of his time in the ring with former WWE Superstar and UFC legend Ken Shamrock.

Due to the graphic nature of the image, we are unable to embed it in this article but if you want to check it you can do so by clicking here.

The Brahma Bull wrote that while wrestling in a match with Shamrock, he had a case of legitimate internal bleeding which was caused by the impact of a "hard suplex" the UFC Hall of Famer executed on the 10-time world champion.

Not the most elegant or sexy #throwbackthursday back when I had a lil’ internal bleeding (not planned) while wrestling @UFC Hall Of Famer, @kenshamrockofficial aka “The World’s Most Dangerous Man”.

I loved wrestling Kenny around the world and we had some classic matches. On this night I took a hard suplex and the impact damaged blood vessels in my lungs causing the blood to come up. Kept composed, made sure I could breath and continued with the match. I’d like to think Ken would’ve shown me some compassion, but his facial expression says “f*** your bleeding lungs” as he tries to rip my ankle from my tibia. These were good days and this was how I proudly made my bones.

As always, “thank you for house”, brother

As you can see from what The Rock wrote in his Instagram post, he continued with the match despite getting injured and joked that The World's Most Dangerous Man didn't care for his bleeding lungs.

The Rock and Ken Shamrock's relationship in and out of the ring

Back in the Attitude Era, The Rock had a tense rivalry with Ken Shamrock and even captured the Intercontinental Championship from him at WrestleMania 14.

Advertisement

Even though the two superstars were at each other's throats on WWE TV, in real-life the two men have a deep respect for each other to this day and are good friends.

I am proud to know you & am grateful for the time we shared the ring together great memories keep on keeping on my friend https://t.co/d11k11ctrQ — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) August 29, 2019

The Rock even went so far as to induct Shamrock into IMPACT Wrestling's Hall of Fame in 2020 when the latter requested The Rock to send him an induction greeting.

Congrats, my brother. Awesome news. I will take care of this and get it to you by this weekend.

👊🏾🖤 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 25, 2020

Few people in the wrestling and entertainment business are as humble as The Rock and it clearly shows from his admiration for his friend and former co-worker Ken Shamrock.