The Rock shares personal update amid uncertainty over his WWE future

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently took to social media to share a personal update amid his absence from WWE television. In his post, The Brahma Bull also sent a wholesome message about his daughters.

After giving fans one of the best storylines alongside The Bloodline last year, The People's Champion went on hiatus from WWE TV. In October 2024, he made a one-off appearance at Bad Blood. The Rock recently made his electrifying return to the Stamford-based promotion on RAW's Netflix debut on January 6, 2025.

Since RAW's Netflix premiere, Rocky has not been seen on either RAW or SmackDown. Amid his absence from television, a recent report suggested that The Final Boss' WWE future was uncertain, as he did not know when he would be able to return to the ring.

The Rock recently took to Instagram to share a video of his daughters, Jazzy and Tia, who were applying makeup on their father. In the post's caption, the former WWE Champion sent a wholesome message about his daughters, writing that they will always remain his "baby girls" even when they get older.

"What started off with my two tornadoes, Jazzy & Tia asking, “Daddy can we just put some eye shadow on you” and me saying — 'yes but make it quick and make it cool, because I gotta go to the gym' #hellodarknessmyoldfriend #papabearduties 1-18-25 (hey I know they won’t always be little or prefer hanging out with daddy when they’re older, but they’ll always be my baby girls so I’ll take this abuse all day long - bring it on 🤣🥰)."

Former WWE star EC3 gave his thoughts on the rumors of The Rock never wrestling again

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 questioned whether The Rock's character even needed to wrestle again.

The veteran also mentioned that if The Brahma Bull wanted to compete again, he would generate the same amount of hype for his promos and matches.

"Going into where is he gonna go next. He's The Rock. He will go into whatever he wants to do, whenever he wants to do it. People are saying that The Rock hasn't, they don't know if he will ever wrestle again. I am like, does he need to? If he wants to, he will. If he wants to, we will be treated to an outstanding amount of hype and promo and vignettes and storytelling and to a match where he is gonna come to the ring, dial the F in."

It remains to be seen what The Rock has planned for his run in World Wrestling Entertainment in 2025.

