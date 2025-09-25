  • home icon
The Rock shares personal update amid WWE hiatus

By JP David
Modified Sep 25, 2025 10:53 GMT
The Rock is a WWE legend. (Photo: @therock on YouTube)
The Rock is a WWE legend (Photo: @therock on YouTube)

Amid his hiatus from WWE, The Rock has shared a personal update on social media. The legendary star is busy promoting his new film, The Smashing Machine, around the world.

It has been nearly seven months since The Final Boss appeared on WWE television. He has been absent since he facilitated John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025, seemingly joining forces with Travis Scott.

However, Rocky hasn't returned to WWE programming since then, which has been a source of frustration for fans. He's busy taking a world tour to promote The Smashing Machine, a movie where he portrays MMA legend Mark Kerr.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, The Rock shared images from the Berlin premiere of The Smashing Machine in Germany. He put on muscle for the role, but he made headlines when he showed up noticeably thinner at the start of the movie's promotional tour earlier this month.

"Berlin 🇩🇪🥂 Good to sit with you. #smashingmachine," the WWE legend wrote.
Due to his role in the film, there has been Oscar buzz surrounding The Rock's performance. He has not been nominated for an Academy Award during his career, but it could finally happen next year.

The Rock explains his weight loss

Many fans were concerned when The Rock appeared thinner than usual earlier this month. Some speculated about his health, while others thought it could be for an upcoming movie role.

Speaking to SportBible, The Final Boss revealed the real reason behind his sudden weight loss.

"I gained 30 pounds to play Mark Kerr and then came back down after that to my normal weight of around 250 or so. Now, I'm in the process of slimming down where I play a 70 something year old man. So the slimming down is happening. And we have time to do it, which is really nice. There's nothing extreme about it. I can't wait, because, again, it's the opportunity that I have where I can immerse myself into something and disappear," Rocky said. [H/T: SportBible]

The WWE legend is also set to portray a mob boss for the film directed by Martin Scorsese. He will reunite with his The Smashing Machine co-star Emily Blunt and famous actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

