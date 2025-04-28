The Rock shares personal update days after WrestleMania 41

The Rock has just shared a heartfelt personal update online. This has come days after WrestleMania 41.

The Rock is one of the most beloved figures in the world of professional wrestling. Currently, he is more focused on his career as a Hollywood megastar. However, he has made sporadic appearances for the WWE over the past couple of years. The Great One has been involved in a feud with Cody Rhodes for the past year. He even offered The American Nightmare the chance to side with him, but the latter declined. Despite this, The Final Boss wasn't involved in the Night Two main event of WrestleMania 41 featuring Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

Days after WrestleMania 41, the WWE veteran took to social media to reveal that his daughter, Tia, just celebrated her birthday. He posted a clip of himself cutting the birthday cake, which he nearly ruined, on social media with the following caption:

"You know I’m not letting a bunch of little girls grow up telling a story about how 'The Rock killed our birthday cake' 😂🎂🤦🏽‍♂️Their high pitched shrieks in unison is the perfect way to spike your adrenaline! 💥🤪Happy Birthday to my youngest tornado, Tia! Love U baby. ❤️🤎"

Check out his post here:

Teddy Long revealed the real reason The Rock did not return at WrestleMania 41

After The Rock joined forces with Cody Rhodes and Travis Scott at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, fans expected him to be involved in Cody Rhodes' storyline with John Cena. However, he didn't show up in the weeks leading up to their match and was missed WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy Long believes that it was Triple H and WWE creative's call to not use The Great One at WrestleMania 41.

"I don't think he [The Rock] made that call. That's not his call anyway. So I don't think he made that decision. That decision probably came through Hunter and creative. Like I said, I don't want to count that out. I think that was done maybe for a reason. And I think as we head now into SummerSlam, you're going to see him be more involved and that may be a change with Cena and the title." [From 03:14 onwards]

It will be interesting to see when The Final Boss will show up on WWE TV again.

