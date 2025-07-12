The Rock 'spotted' at AEW All In 2025!

The Rock might be away from WWE at the moment, but that doesn't mean he is away from the news. While uncertainty surrounds his WWE future, he was 'spotted' at All Elite Wrestling's upcoming pay-per-view, All In: Texas, well, sort of.

AEW is all set for one of its biggest events of the year with All In. The PPV will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and will feature their top talent. Mercedes Mone will take on Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, while Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada will battle for the AEW Unified Championship.

The other marquee match will see Jon Moxley put his AEW World Title on the line against 'Hangman' Adam Page. To promote the big match, a graphic of Moxley and Page was on display at the Globe Life Field, but a poster of The Rock was spotted in the middle of these two stars.

In the poster, The Brahma Bull can be seen in an advert for his Teremana tequila brand. The placement of this poster at the center of AEW's promotion of its big title match is something that catches the eye.

While it can be safely assumed that The Rock won't show up at All In, his presence on the ad poster at Globe Life Field is merely a coincidence.

WWE veteran thinks The Rock won't be at SummerSlam

The Rock last appeared in WWE when he showed up at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event earlier this year. The event witnessed John Cena's heel turn as he attacked Cody Rhodes. Surprisingly, The People's Champion didn't show up at WrestleMania and has remained absent from WWE programming.

According to former WWE writer Vince Russo on The Coach and Bro Show, a backstage power struggle between Triple H and The Rock is the reason that the Hollywood star hasn't been part of WWE TV and is unlikely to appear at SummerSlam this year.

"I can’t believe people still argue with me that there’s not a power struggle or something going on between Triple H and The Rock because, Coach, you’re the one that always comes on this show and says, ‘Guys, there has not been a tweet in three months.’ If that doesn’t speak volumes, Coach, and people don’t want to read between the tea leaves, I just don’t know what else to say. I would be shocked, I would be shocked if Rock is at SummerSlam," he said. [5:03-5:38]

It remains to be seen when The Great One will make his next WWE appearance and whether we will see him engage with John Cena or Cody Rhodes. For now, the chances of him being at SummerSlam look slim, at least according to Vince Russo.

