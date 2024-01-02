The Rock spotted with major WWE name ahead of RAW

The rumors on a WWE return for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have picked up as of late, and now a new photo is adding fuel to the speculation.

It was reported earlier that The Rock was in Pasadena, California, for ESPN's College GameDay, where he made a major football-related announcement. Tonight's RAW Day 1 special is being held in San Diego, and a drive between the two cities takes just over two hours. Furthermore, it was also reported that The Great One is expected to return tonight.

It's now been confirmed that Nick Khan was with The Rock today. As seen below, Khan could be seen in the background of an ESPN video that shows The Great One talking to Coach Corso. The WWE President and the future WWE Hall of Famer have been friends since they were kids.

Could this be another sign of the Hollywood star returning at tonight's RAW Day 1 special? The photo is certainly fueling the rumor mill and adding credibility to another big rumor on the company doing The Rock vs. Roman Reigns next month.

Do you think The Rock will return on RAW tonight? What is your bold prediction for The Road to WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments below!

