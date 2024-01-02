Roman Reigns expected to defend WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber against real-life bloodline member - Reports

Roman Reigns wrestled just 11 matches in 2023, but he may be in for at least one major match on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

It was recently reported how local officials have made a pitch to lure Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to Perth, Western Australia for the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on Saturday, February 24. WWE's response to the pitch was redacted in tourism department e-mails obtained by local media.

Rock vs. Reigns has been rumored for years, within WWE and outside of the company. Now an update from backstage insider BWE indicates that if The Great One accepts the deal to do Elimination Chamber, that's where they would do the big Rock vs. Reigns match.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see if the Undisputed Universal Championship would be on the line for Rock vs. Reigns. The match had been rumored for WrestleMania 40, but it looks like officials are also considering it for the massive international PLE in February.

The Rock is expected to make his return to TV during tonight's big RAW Day 1 special.

What do you think the company should do for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns? What is your big prediction for The Bloodline storyline in 2024? Sound off in the comments below!

