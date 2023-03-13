The Rock spotted with a new bearded look at the 2023 Oscars

The Rock is no stranger to showing up at huge events with a star-studded look and he didn't disappoint this time either at the 2023 Oscars.

The People's Champion is one of the busiest men on the planet after becoming one of Hollywood's most popularly recognized movie stars. The charismatic wrestler-turned-actor, however, still makes time out to attend public events. There's no more significant event in all of Hollywood (excluding WrestleMania 39 this year) than the Oscars itself.

We saw The Rock make his entrance on the champagne-colored carpet at the 2023 Oscars with a bold choice of clothing. The WWE legend sported an impressive ballet pink-colored suit and pulled it off with ease. However, the most electrifying man in all of entertainment also leaned into a newer look as he embraced the growing gray roots in his beard and let it shine on the champagne carpet at the 2023 Oscars.

You can see him posing with the new look below:

E! News @enews Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is looking smooth in his ballet pink colored suit at the 2023 #Oscars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is looking smooth in his ballet pink colored suit at the 2023 #Oscars. https://t.co/2D7Ty4tPIM

WWE revealed footage of The Rock and John Cena burying their feud backstage

John Cena had a career-defining feud against The Rock in the buildup to their match at WrestleMania 28. The animosity that had been brewing between the two megastars was building for a long time and it came out viciously in promo segments against one another.

Both superstars documented real-life heat and a disliking for each other before they squared off for a match at the Grandest Stage of them All in 2012. Cena was at the prime of his career before he took on the People's Champion in the dream match with the latter coming out on top.

The Stamford-based promotion has now revealed footage of the conversation both stars shared in the gorilla position backstage after the match was done in a new episode of A&E WWE Rivals. Both wrestlers embraced each other and seemingly set their differences aside after the exhilarating experience.

"They f**king loved it," Cena said. "They did," The Rock replied. "Thanks for putting up with my sh*t. I'm like a weird business type guy but I always have a method to my madness," Cena added. "I know. No, no, no, I know, and I know you now. So, I got you," The Brahma Bull told his former rival.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 The story behind John Cena frying up The Rock for writing his promo on his wrist makes me love that moment so much more The story behind John Cena frying up The Rock for writing his promo on his wrist makes me love that moment so much more 😭😂https://t.co/DxVYt8Tjug

It's been a while since The Rock and John Cena met one another in a ring, with the Great One having been rumored for a return to WWE for a long time. We'll have to wait and see if we ever catch a glimpse of the two icons in the ring once again.

