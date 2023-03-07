Details of John Cena's 'bury the hatchet' conversation with The Rock revealed

WWE recently revealed footage of John Cena's conversation with The Rock in gorilla after their WrestleMania 28 match.

After feuding for over a year and having real-life heat, John Cena and The Rock squared off at WrestleMania 28. Despite Cena being the top full-time superstar in the company at the time, he lost the bout to The Brahma Bull. After the match, the two wrestlers hugged backstage and seemingly buried the hatchet.

During the latest episode of A&E WWE Rivals, the Stamford-based company released footage of what went on between Cena and The Rock backstage after their bout, revealing the detailed conversation between the two stars.

"They f**king loved it," Cena said. "They did," The Rock replied. "Thanks for putting up with my sh*t. I'm like a weird business type guy but I always have a method to my madness," Cena added. "I know. No, no, no, I know, and I know you now. So, I got you," The Brahma Bull told his former rival.

In the episode, the Leader of the Cenation also commented on his conversation with The Rock.

"I thought we had a great conversation. The basis of my conversation was, 'I hope you can see now that this was just business. And I'm sorry that I didn't let you in on the fact that it was business. And that was a choice I made and that was not fair to you because I didn't give you a choice. You had to come at me with your best," Cena said.

John Cena recently returned to WWE RAW

John Cena last competed in a WWE ring last December when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Last night, the Leader of the Cenation returned to Monday Night RAW. The United States Champion Austin Theory confronted Cena and challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 39. Although Cena initially rejected the challenge, he later accepted. The two will now square off for the United States Title at the Show of Shows.

