The Rock has subtly acknowledged his heat with Triple H, thinks WWE veteran (Exclusive)

The Rock's absence at WWE WrestleMania 41 sent a lot of flares up in the pro wrestling community, with many speculating about potential tension between him and Triple H. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, one instance of this alleged heat was very evident during the Hall of Fame ceremony.
Triple H was seen posing next to a wax statue of him at the event, which drew a lot of attention since the statue's facial expression seemed greatly exaggerated. According to Vince Russo, the statue may have been someone's idea of a prank aimed at The Game. Russo also believes that it may have been The Rock behind the whole thing, subtly indicating his heat.
Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE head writer stated:
"Look at this wax figure, hold on. Are you going to tell me, are you gonna tell me somebody is not ribbing Triple H? Are you going to tell me somebody is not getting a wax figure of Triple H made to look like this bro. (...) Can I tell you something, Chris? This has The Rock's name written all over it." [9:47 onwards]
An ex-WWE employee has previously talked about the potential heat
According to former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci, there could be significant heat between The Rock and Triple H, which is inadvertently hurting the product.
Speaking on an episode of Behind the Turnbuckle: The last word, Carlucci talked about how this year's WrestleMania fell off the mark. He said:
"I think there's a lot of heat backstage. I think [The] Rock and Triple H are having some heat. And it's showing with the product because it's just not there. You know, WrestleMania is probably one of the worst WrestleManias we've seen in a long time. And now Backlash looked like a house show," Tommy Carlucci said. [42:54 - 43:14]
It remains to be seen whether some solid details about the supposed heat will emerge soon.
