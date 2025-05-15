The Rock has subtly acknowledged his heat with Triple H, thinks WWE veteran (Exclusive)

The Rock's absence at WWE WrestleMania 41 sent a lot of flares up in the pro wrestling community, with many speculating about potential tension between him and Triple H. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, one instance of this alleged heat was very evident during the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Triple H was seen posing next to a wax statue of him at the event, which drew a lot of attention since the statue's facial expression seemed greatly exaggerated. According to Vince Russo, the statue may have been someone's idea of a prank aimed at The Game. Russo also believes that it may have been The Rock behind the whole thing, subtly indicating his heat.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE head writer stated:

"Look at this wax figure, hold on. Are you going to tell me, are you gonna tell me somebody is not ribbing Triple H? Are you going to tell me somebody is not getting a wax figure of Triple H made to look like this bro. (...) Can I tell you something, Chris? This has The Rock's name written all over it." [9:47 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

An ex-WWE employee has previously talked about the potential heat

According to former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci, there could be significant heat between The Rock and Triple H, which is inadvertently hurting the product.

Speaking on an episode of Behind the Turnbuckle: The last word, Carlucci talked about how this year's WrestleMania fell off the mark. He said:

"I think there's a lot of heat backstage. I think [The] Rock and Triple H are having some heat. And it's showing with the product because it's just not there. You know, WrestleMania is probably one of the worst WrestleManias we've seen in a long time. And now Backlash looked like a house show," Tommy Carlucci said. [42:54 - 43:14]

It remains to be seen whether some solid details about the supposed heat will emerge soon.

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More