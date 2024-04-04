The Rock subtly references Bloodline hierarchy; Roman Reigns caught unaware

In a surprising turn of events, WWE Superstar The Rock referenced the power structure within The Bloodline during a recent public appearance. His comments seemingly caught Roman Reigns completely off guard, leaving a stunned look on his face.

The Samoan stars are set to clash against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 in a tag team match. However, if the babyfaces fail to defeat Dwayne Johnson and Reigns, then The American Nightmare's WWE Championship match against The Tribal Chief on Night 2 will be a "Bloodline Rules" match.

Ahead of 'Mania, Reigns and The Rock made a special guest appearance on NBC's "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon." During the chat with Fallon, the 51-year-old veteran endorsed and snubbed his cousin at the same time, which many may have missed.

Dwayne Johnson said there can only be one top guy in WWE, where The Tribal Cheif sits. However, The Rock referred to himself as The Final Boss and strategically placed himself above Roman Reigns with his hand gesture.

This playful jab, though seemingly innocent, didn't go unnoticed by the watchful eye of The Head of the Table, as he had a surprised look on his face.

"At the end of the day, as my cousin was saying, there can only be one [top guy], and when there is only one, you have The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss," said The Rock. [From 09:37 to 09:51]

The Rock says Roman Reigns has been carrying WWE for years

During the same conversation with Jimmy Fallon, The Great One heavily praised the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for carrying the company over the past few years.

The Rock will make his official in-ring return after almost eight years this Saturday. On his appearance on NBC's late-night talk show, Dwayne Johnson reflected on April 1st, 2024, Monday Night RAW's record-breaking gate and appreciated Roman Reigns for carrying WWE.

"Now that I'm back, and in the grind of it all, as he [Roman Reigns] has been, for years now, carrying the company, things like that [record-breaking RAW gate], you try to stay as present as possible because it moves, and the very next night, you're at someplace else in a different city. But we had to take a moment last Monday, just to recognize how cool it is that we're in this position. We both came from wrestling in flea markets and used car dealerships, to making $40 a match to making a little bit more than that. This guy is the champion and times are good," he said.

Only time will tell if The Final Boss turns his back on The Tribal Cheif and the WWE Universe will witness a blockbuster clash of the cousins at next year's WrestleMania.

