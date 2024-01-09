The Rock should not take top WWE champion's spot at Elimination Chamber: Perth, according to popular celebrity

The Rock's status for any upcoming WWE show is unclear as of this writing, but the first-ballot future Hall of Famer referencing Roman Reigns at RAW: Day 1 last week got the WWE Universe talking.

While a WrestleMania 40 main event is ideal for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, it's not completely out of the question that the bout takes place at Elimination Chamber: Perth next month. However, O'Shea Jackson, Jr. does not want that to happen.

The actor appeared on Busted Open Radio recently, and admitted his love for Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Considering she is from Australia, it makes most sense for her to headline the event, according to O'Shea:

"The problem I have with that is 'Mania is the granddaddy of them all," Jackson Jr. said. "It is our Superbowl ... And when you have something of that magnitude, it just doesn't feel right to happen at anything else but 'Mania or at least one of the big four. And also, as a fan of Rhea Ripley [who is from Australia], I don't know if I like the idea of taking the main event away from her. [They've] already marketed her on the front of this thing everywhere. In my mind, it's her show." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Rhea Ripley defended her title against Ivy Nile last week. Her dance partner for the Show of Shows remains ambiguous, albeit a large section of the WWE Universe feels the company is going to book her and Becky Lynch at Lincoln Financial Field in April.

Will The Rock work both shows on account of a request by the Australian officials?

The West Australian reported in December 2023 that the tourism authorities hope Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appears at Elimination Chamber: Perth. In fact, they have even pitched the idea to WWE. However, whether a deal was placed later or not is unknown at this point.

Bully Ray proposed a scenario that would have The Rock compete at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania. According to the Hall of Famer, The Brahma Bull should win Roman Reigns' title in Australia, then defend it at the Show of Shows in a triple threat match featuring The Tribal Cheif and Cody Rhodes.

Kevin Nash, on the other hand, weighed in on Roman Reigns surpassing Hulk Hogan's four-decades-long record this year. If that has to happen, The Tribal Chief should remain champion through the summer. Meanwhile, The Hulkster's WWE return on the Road to WrestleMania 40 is also reportedly a major possibility.

