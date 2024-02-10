The Rock takes sends message to "evil wrestling writer" ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Rock has delivered a message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. This week's episode of the blue brand will air live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Last night in Las Vegas, WWE held a Kickoff Show for WrestleMania 40, and the event got fans talking. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns selected The Rock as his opponent, and the two stars spoke about their rich family history.

Cody Rhodes interrupted and let it be known that he was selecting Roman Reigns as his opponent at WrestleMania 40. Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match but seemingly gifted the 51-year-old the WrestleMania 40 main event last Friday night on SmackDown.

The American Nightmare then took a shot at The Bloodline's family. Following a shot at his late father by Reigns, he noted that both of their grandfathers would be ashamed of them, and this angered The Brahma Bull. The People's Champion warned Cody Rhodes that they now had an issue after he talked about his family and smacked the Royal Rumble winner in the face.

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz currently works with the veteran's Sevin Bucks Productions company. He noted that they were just in Chapter One following the press conference last night.

The Great One responded to the post and poked fun at "evil wrestling fans" as seen in his post below:

"You’ll always be my favorite Seven Bucks “evil wrestling writer” 😈♟️," he wrote.

Former WWE RAW GM Eric Bischoff does not believe The Rock has turned heel

WCW legend Eric Bischoff believes that the storyline with The Rock and The Bloodline is just getting started.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff discussed the press conference last night in Las Vegas. He claimed that the storyline was just getting started, and The Rock had not officially turned heel. The Great One was booed throughout the press conference last night, and it got even louder after he slapped Cody Rhodes in the face:

"Nope. I think this is a step. This is one page of the first chapter in Rock's story in WWE. It's act one. It's the beginning. It's the opening chapter. It's the first chapter." [10:00 – 10:15]

You can check out Bischoff's comments in the video below:

The reaction to the WrestleMania press conference last night has very positive. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has in store for fans tonight on WWE SmackDown.

The reaction to the WrestleMania press conference last night has very positive. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has in store for fans tonight on WWE SmackDown.

