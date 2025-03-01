The Rock takes a subtle dig at John Cena ahead of his return at Elimination Chamber: Toronto 

The Rock has taken a subtle dig at John Cena ahead of the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. The two superstars were once arch-rivals and even faced each other twice at WrestleMania.

Cena will compete in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match against five other superstars. Meanwhile, The Rock will also be appearing on the show to get an answer from Cody Rhodes. He has demanded The American Nightmare to sell his soul and possibly become a corporate champion.

On Instagram, The Rock shared a message ahead of his appearance at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. He also shared the poster of the premium live event, originally featuring himself, Travis Scott, and John Cena. However, Cena was missing in the poster shared by The Final Boss.

Check out The Rock's Instagram post:

The Rock and Cena also came face-to-face at WrestleMania XL during Rhodes' World Title match against Roman Reigns. The Cenation Leader hit Reigns and Solo Sikoa with the Attitude Adjustment before taking a huge Rock Bottom from The People's Champion.

Dutch Mantell doesn't want John Cena to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match

Dutch Mantell has explained why he doesn't want John Cena to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Speaking on the Story Time podcast, he stated:

"I don't know how it works. It doesn't really grab me, but if Cena could do some really really deep interviews about it because what your first thought when you hear that Cena and Cody Rhodes are going to have a match? Who's going to win? But first thing you say is that Cody's gonna win unless something gives you the feeling that Cena is really going to tip is his last match, if he wins what happens then?"

Cena will share the ring with CM Punk, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

