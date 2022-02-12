The Rock thanks his inspiration in a heartwarming WWE video

February is Black History Month, and The Rock and WWE took part in a special video on the latest edition of SmackDown. During the show, The Rock narrated a clip dedicated to his father, the late Rocky Johnson.

In the tribute, the former multi-time WWE Champion thanked his father for inspiring him on his life's journey.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock This one makes me emotional, but man I’m smiling with goosebumps of gratitude, mana and pride.

My dad, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson was a trailblazer and became the first black @wwe tag team champions w/Tony Atlas.

Thank you dad.

I will forever be proud of who and what I am.

Rocky Johnson was a huge star for WWE during the early-to-mid 1980s. Along with Tony Atlas, Johnson became a part of the first black duo to hold the then-WWF World Tag Team titles.

He was nicknamed 'Soul Man' and became part of the legendary Anoa'i family when he married Ata Maivia. The Great One was able to pay his father back by inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Rock's early life has been documented on his NBC series, Young Rock. On the show, Johnson is featured heavily, as he inspired his son to get into professional wrestling.

The Rock inherited his charisma and talents from his WWE Hall-of-Fame father.

Rocky Johnson started wrestling in the 1960s. He won the NWA Georgia Heavyweight Championship twice. He joined the World Wrestling Federation in 1982 and remained there until 1985. His historic WWF World Tag Team title win with Atlas came against The Wild Samoans, one of the top tandems of the 1980s.

The former WWF star was notorious for being flashy, athletic, and a great talker. The apple didn't fall too far from the tree, as The Rock is known as being one of the best talkers in wrestling history.

The Rock also played his father during an episode of That 70s Show!

Due to the overwhelming charisma in the family, it's no surprise that The Rock is one of the biggest movie stars in the world. Will he also parlay that into a rumored match with his cousin, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 39?

