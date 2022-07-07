"Keep leading with kindness" - The Rock sends heartfelt message to social media influencer

The Rock is a big believer in spreading kindness, and has recently proven it by purchasing homes for his mother and a current WWE Superstar.

Social Media Influencer Patrick the Giver has studied The People's Champion and his ability to filter out the noise and focus on inspiring others. Patrick has embarked on a mission to deliver 2,022 diverse books to local schools in the Tampa Bay area.

Patrick the Giver has been helping the Tampa area for years and even donated meals to healthcare workers in his community during the pandemic. The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment thanked him and sent out a video message highlighting his kindness.

Patrick then posted a video of his mission, to which The Rock responded:

"Great job here @PatrickTheGiver. Important for these kids to not only receive this kind of kindness of you thru these books but also seeing themselves represented in the books as well. I did a lot of growing up in Tampa so thank you man for takin care of our kids."

Patrick responds to The Rock's kind message

Patrick sent out a thank you video earlier today, claiming that the former WWE Superstar's words lifted his spirits after a few difficult days. But the exchange didn't end there, as the 10-time world champion quickly responded to that as well:

"You're welcome man. And keep up the great work. I love that your bio reads, "my mission is to use Twitter to uplift and inspire". I always say "it's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice". Keep leading with kindness and inspiring people, brother."

Fans of both The People's Champion and Patrick The Giver were happy to see the two spreading positivity on social media.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

