The Rock threatens Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE SmackDown return

The Rock not only promised the WWE Universe that Salt Lake City "will never be the same" ahead of his return to the city for Friday Night SmackDown, but he also used the opportunity to threaten Cody Rhodes.

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event in Las Vegas last week, The Rock declared war with The American Nightmare before taking a swing at the 2024 Royal Rumble winner. Now, on Instagram, The People's Champion has claimed that he will slap Rhodes "10 more times" if he has to and that there is nothing the latter could do about it.

Furthermore, it appears he also took a shot at the fans of The American Nightmare.

Check out The Rock's Instagram post below:

"Breaking @wwe social records. Having fun - just getting started. I’ll slap your punk a** 10 more times for the culture, and you’ll do nothing and like it. Tune in TONIGHT on SMACKDOWN 👋🏾 LIVE on FOX @8pm ET Salt Lake City will never be the same..~ people’s champ ✊🏾," he wrote.

Earlier today, the Attitude Era star also teased that "something BIG is coming" when he makes his return to SmackDown. If the word on the rumor mill is any indication, his in-ring return at WrestleMania XL could be made official.

AEW star Matt Hardy wants Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania XL

Matt Hardy recently spoke extensively about The American Nightmare's journey in the pro-wrestling juggernaut from 2022 onwards.

In his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star revealed that he is ecstatic about what his former colleague has been able to achieve thus far. He also weighed in on the ongoing storyline involving Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Seth Rollins.

According to Hardy, WWE should coronate Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. He added that it does not have to be a lengthy title reign but a memorable one:

"I don't think he needs a long run, I think he just needs to have a good run, a successful run, great matches, and then as a babyface he gets screwed out of the title and then he's okay," Hardy said. "He's still going to be over you'll give him something to fight for."

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will square off for the second straight year on The Grandest Stage Of Them All in April. The bout is arguably one of the most anticipated sequels of all time.

