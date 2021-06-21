"You can be the female Rock" - The Rock to WWE legend

Trish Stratus has revealed that The Rock felt that she could have been the "female Rock" in WWE. Stratus stated that she wanted to be the best at whatever she did and took inspiration from what The Rock told her.

Trish Stratus is regarded as one of the most important female wrestlers in WWE history, as she and a few other Superstars put on fantastic matches. However, up until the arrival of Stratus, Lita, and co., female Superstars were used as eye candy and weren't allowed to showcase their in-ring ability.

While speaking on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Trish Stratus elaborated on a conversation she had with The Rock. The former WWE Champion told her that she could replicate what he did to the men's roster in the women's division.

“But also you have to remember this was a time where there wasn’t really women doing it. So you wouldn’t be like ‘that’s what I want to do.’ I maybe could look to The Rock and say ‘that’s what I want to do. And is that realistic? I’m not sure, because it’s seems like it’s never really been done so far.’ Then I remember The Rock said to me one day ‘you know, you can be the female Rock.’ And I was like ‘oh my god. Okay, I’m going to do that. Yes.’" (H/T WrestlingInc)

The Rock's advice inspired her to train better and better her performance each time.

The Rock and Trish Stratus in WWE

The Rock was a key player during the Attitude Era, while Trish Stratus entered the WWE world at the end of the Attitude Era. The two shared screen space during their time in WWE and even kissed during a segment.

Stratus spoke about the kiss on the same podcast and stated that her husband was not bothered about Stratus kissing The Rock and was supportive as he felt that it would help her character in WWE.

Today on Oral Sessions, @trishstratuscom tells @ReneePaquette what it was like to kiss Dwayne @TheRock Johnson ... and her husband's reaction 😂 pic.twitter.com/W6joevVJTy — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 17, 2021

