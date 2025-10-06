The Rock & Undertaker won't have heat with current WWE star for recent comment, says veteran Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE superstar recently made a comment that may have raised the eyebrows of two legends - The Rock and The Undertaker. However, according to wrestling veteran Vince Russo there is unlikely to be any heat.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone and ex-WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about The Usos, with both having the opinion that Jimmy Uso is actually the more charismatic one of the two. Jimmy recently made a comment where he said that Jey Uso's entrance is bigger than both The Final Boss as well as The Phenom.

Vince Russo said that it's unlikely that either of the two legends will have heat with Jimmy Uso for that comment because he was just hyping up his brother:

"It's his brother. You know what I'm saying? 'Taker and The Rock aren't going to hold it against him. If it wasn't his brother then I think we've got a different story here, but they're not going to have a problem with that just because it's his brother."

You can watch the full video below:

What was the full context about Jimmy Uso said about his brother surpassing The Rock & Undertaker?

What exactly did Jimmy Uso say that prompted this response from Vince Russo pertaining to The Rock and Undertaker? The comment made by Jimmy was said on the ESPN Wrestlepalooza special.

He had a lot of praise for his brother's entrance, and this is exactly what he had to say about Jey Uso's entrance:

"He’s [Jey Uso] had the hottest intro in the game. I sit here today and never thought it would get bigger than The Undertaker, yeah, I said it. I thought this entrance would never get bigger than The Rock, yeah, I said it. This boy come out here every day, dawg! Be yeetin and got the whole--that's love! That's present!" Jimmy Uso said.

It's certainly true that Jey Uso's entrance is among the biggest in WWE and all of wrestling today, but many would argue against what Jimmy Uso said. Either way, it's also true that he is more than likely to hype up his brother.

On-screen, things seem to be tense between the two brothers and it's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out on RAW.

