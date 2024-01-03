The Rock vs. Roman Reigns will happen at WrestleMania 40, according to former star; calls out WWE Hall of Famer for a retirement match

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest WWE dream match of the modern era, which many hope to witness soon. However, a former star believes that the management is setting it up, and it will happen at WrestleMania 40. Moreover, the former champion called out a Hall of Famer for a retirement match.

On the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW, The Rock made a surprise return to WWE. After dealing with Jinder Mahal, the veteran teased going after The Head of the Table. The segment ended on a high, which teased a potential match between The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on Ryback TV, former Intercontinental Champion Ryback spoke about The Rock's promo. The Big Guy believes that the company is setting up a match between the two, and it will happen at 'Mania XL.

"WWE is clearly setting up The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia and this is big, really big."

He also called out Goldberg for a retirement match.

"While it's big, it's not quite as big as 'The Big Guy' Ryback vs. Bill Goldberg. Retirement match, the return, and the ending, but it's big none the less." [From 00:28 to 00:55]

Check out the video below:

Ryback claims CM Punk wanted him gone from WWE

During the prime of his career, Ryback often shared the ring with CM Punk in WWE. However, The Big Guy was never able to get a clean win over The Second City Saint and failed the feud before they both eventually left the company.

Speaking on Ryback TV, the former Intercontinental Champion spoke about a time when CM Punk and Paul Heyman allegedly wanted him fired from WWE and talked to Vince McMahon about it.

"He's [Vince McMahon] not in a good mood. Punk and Heyman had just left. God knows what they had just got done telling him... We sit down and Vince is furious with me... He goes I don't know if I should send you to NXT... Fragile Phil wanted me fired, wanted me off the roster, wanted me gone. He did not like the threat of Ryback."

Check out the video below:

Unfortunately, Ryback was released from the company in 2016 and never returned to the promotion.

Do you want to see The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

