The Rock will not return to wrestling, according to ex-WWE employee who worked closely with him (Exclusive)

The Rock is arguably the biggest WWE star to make a successful jump from the squared circle to Hollywood. The Great One still makes sporadic appearances in WWE and is now on the Board of Directors at TKO. He has been featured on programming several times since the beginning of last year.

He last appeared in WWE at Elimination Chamber in March 2025. Former WWE employee Vince Russo, who worked closely with the former World Champion during their time together in the Attitude Era, recently claimed that The Rock wouldn't be returning to wrestling anytime soon.

Russo was speaking on an episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he responded to a fan asking about The Rock's return. Russo said that The Brahma Bull is currently busy with his new film, for which he's been receiving a lot of praise.

"I don't know, man. I don't know. Rock is going to get a lot of accolades from his movie. I just don't think Rock's mind is going to be on wrestling in the very near future," Russo said.

The Rock is starring in a biographical sports drama film based on the life of MMA fighter Mark Kerr. The film, titled The Smashing Machine, has been drawing praise from critics all around, with The Rock's performance being appreciated in particular, and is slated for an October 3, 2025, release.

The People's Champion's last appearance in the promotion saw John Cena turn heel and join him against the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. However, he didn't make any further appearances, and that alliance came to an abrupt conclusion. The Rock is rumored to be involved in WrestleMania 43, following the announcement that the Show of Shows is set to be hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

