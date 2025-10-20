The Shield could be getting back together in WWE, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE currently boasts a lot of factions on its roster, including The Judgment Day, The Wyatt Sicks, and the MFTs. Another faction that could be added to the list, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter, is none other than The Shield. He claims that Hounds of Justice might be getting back together in WWE.

The Shield was a hugely successful faction during their first run with the company. The trio consisted of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley [fka Dean Ambrose], all of whom went on to become stars of their own. The three of them became World Champions individually, with Moxley finding most of his recognition in AEW, where he's a four-time World Champion.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter said that once Rollins is back, he could see him aligning with Roman Reigns once again, now that both of them are faces again. However, there was no mention of a potential Jon Moxley return.

"Rollins landed poorly and injured his arm. So they had to come up with some sort of an angle to get him out of there. But either way, whether that's the case or not, I think they did this really well. And maybe we will see Seth Rollins wind up with Roman Reigns again as two members of the Shield. Maybe." Apter said.

The Shield first got together in 2012 and wreaked havoc in WWE, immediately making their presence known. They would go on to tag together till 2014 before Seth Rollins turned on the group to join hands with Triple H and The Authority. Since then, the group has formed again three times, once each in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with their run coming to a premature end every time.

