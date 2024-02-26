"The show must go on" - Former WWE champion shares emotional message following loss at Elimination Chamber

Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber event from Australia was full of highs and lows. One superstar is reacting to the event and declaring that the show must go on.

The Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show saw Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell come up short against Asuka and Kairi Sane of The Kabuki Warriors, with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line. The match went on for around 9 minutes and ended when Asuka and Sane hit an assisted Insane Elbow on LeRae.

The Poison Pixie took to Instagram today and posted a graphic from the Bluey cartoon. She included her first public statement since the Elimination Chamber loss.

"Have a cry [check mark emoji], Pick yourself up [check mark emoji], Dust yourself off [check mark emoji], And keep going. The show must go on. [orange heart emoji] [brown heart emoji] [green heart emoji] [yellow heart emoji]," she wrote.

LaRae and Hartwell had an interesting route to the title-shot. They were defeated by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on December 11 last year, but then they defeated Piper Niven and Chelsea Green on January 15. Their last tag team bout before the Elimination Chamber event was a January 22 loss to Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Rhea Ripley reacts to WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE made history at Saturday's Elimination Chamber premium live event in several ways, but one major moment saw Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax work the main event.

Elimination Chamber 2024 was headlined by Ripley retaining the Women's World Championship over Jax at Perth, Australia. She was wrestling in her home country after many years.

The Eradicator took to X (formerly Twitter) after the show and issued a message to her home fans. She also included a photo with fans in her post.

"AND STILL!!! Thank you Australia! [Australian flag emoji] [heart emoji] You will forever be my home! #WWEChamber," she wrote.

Ripley is now set to defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. Lynch became the new #1 contender by winning the women's Elimination Chamber match.

What did you think of the Elimination Chamber in Perth? What is your prediction for Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments below!