Jim Cornette, who is known for his controversial opinions on current WWE programming, has taken a jab at RAW Superstar Kevin Owens.

The Canadian star is one of the most popular performers in the company today, and despite not looking like a stereotypical athlete, KO has been able to do some incredible things in the ring.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran criticized Owens' overall presentation as well as discrediting his long-running prizefighter gimmick.

“How has Kevin Steen (Owens), been able to, the state of him, the look of him, the person of him, been able to convince people that he’s a prizefighter and a bada**. I’m not saying he can’t work, I’m not saying he can’t talk, I never have. He doesn’t look like f****ng Haku and he’s probably been in I would think single digit number of real fights in his life.” [From 1:12 to 1:40]

Check out the full video below:

Despite Cornette's opinion of KO, the 39-year-old has proven to be one of WWE's most successful performers in recent years by capturing the Universal title to main-eventing WrestleMania on more than one occasion.

Are Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens ready for the next WWE Premium Live Event?

This Saturday at Night of Champions, Owens and Zayn will put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles on the line against the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Speaking on The Bump, Zayn revealed that he and his tag team partner are currently nursing multiple injuries heading into their huge title match.

"I have weird things that are hurting me too actually. My forearm today, vocal chords, you know, a lot of little nagging injuries," Sami Zayn said.

Despite his ongoing issues, Sami went on to say that both his and Kevin's injuries will not derail their performance or mindset ahead of their match this Saturday.

"Overall, I feel like we've been beaten up a lot of our careers, but we're very good at working through it. So, i don't think anything, at least, I think I speak for the both of us here, I feel like neither of these injuries are hampering us or our mindset going into Night of champions."[H/T Sportskeeda]

Along with the WWE Tag Team title match, Night of Champions will also include a high-stakes contest between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, with the winner set to be crowned as the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

Who will leave Night of Champions with the tag team titles? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

Please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from the article.

Poll : 0 votes