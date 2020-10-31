Paul Heyman has had an influence on the careers of several people in pro wrestling, even more so in the last year when he was the Executive Director of WWE RAW. Heyman called up several Superstars from NXT, while also using several underutilized Superstars on the Red brand when he was in charge of the brand.

One tag team that blossomed and grew their WWE career under Paul Heyman was The Street Profits. The current SmackDown Tag Team champions were called up from NXT to RAW in July 2019, just a month after Heyman took charge of RAW.

The duo, in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, lavished praise on Paul Heyman and thanked him for all that he has done for them.

Montez Ford says "thank God for Paul Heyman"

In the interview, the duo revealed how Paul Heyman picked them to be a part of RAW and the advice that Heyman gave to them after they were called up to RAW. Angelo Dawkins had this to say about Heyman and his influence in their careers:

"Paul made the biggest difference by offering these simple words, ‘Just be you.’ He wanted us to do exactly what we were doing and be ourselves. As soon as he said that, we just took it and ran with it. Paul put a lot of trust in us. I thank him dearly for that. Paul is the reason we ended up on Raw. He’s the catalyst for why we’re in the position we’re in right now. He saw us putting in work at the PC, and Paul said, ‘I want those guys.’ And when he felt like we weren’t being ourselves, he let us know right off the bat."

Ford then reiterated what Dawkins said about Heyman and revealed that the former RAW Executive Director told them to be themselves. He said that Heyman was "the pivotal point in our transition from NXT" and ended with saying this: "I thank God for Paul."

Heyman was relieved of his duties as RAW Executive Director in June of this year. He said that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was happy with the job he did, which McMahon even talked about to WWE's investors.