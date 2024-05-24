"The streets love Ilja Dragunov now" - Netizens go berserk at ex-WWE Champion's update

Ilja Dragunov is the latest addition to the WWE main roster's stacked lineup of European wrestlers. He was born in Moscow, Russia, and raised in Berlin, Germany. The Stamford-based promotion has taken a new direction in 2024, with many international shows predominantly targeting the European market. It appears Dragunov is already a favorite in the eyes of fans.

Drew McIntyre urged fans to support him as he looks to win his match in Glasgow next month. He shared the official poster for Clash at the Castle: Scotland, scheduled for June 15. Ilja's name was brought up in the comments section, though, confirming the new kid on the block's popularity among the masses.

Expand Tweet

Be that as it may, McIntyre still has a huge fanbase of his own, as evidenced by the outpouring of messages regarding his winning the World Heavyweight Championship on his home turf.

Expand Tweet

Two years ago at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, Drew McIntyre locked horns with Roman Reigns. He was looking to win the Undisputed WWE Championship and nearly sealed the deal until Solo Sikoa made his shocking debut and cost McIntyre the match.

Check out some comments made by the online fanbase below:

Fan reactions to Drew McIntyre's tweet

Earlier this week, Drew McIntyre declared that his goal is to heal up and get back in the ring in time for Clash at the Castle: Scotland. He disclosed that an ideal scenario would be for him to capture the World Heavyweight Championship in Glasgow.

WWE has planted the seeds for a future Ilja Dragunov program on RAW

Ilja Dragunov got drafted to RAW last month and immediately joined the King of the Ring tournament. Ahead of his first loss on the main roster to "Main Event" Jey Uso, he had racked up wins over former Intercontinental Champions Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura.

When the former NXT Champion fell to Uso, some expressed their disappointment at WWE's booking. However, an interesting decision the company made was have Dragunov meet Gunther for the first time on the main roster.

Since Ilja joined the red brand's roster, many fans have expressed a desire to witness Dragunov stepping into the ring against The Ring General. It was the Russian-born wrestler who gave Gunther a rare loss many years ago in NXT UK, and in the process ended a lengthy title reign.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is a huge supporter of Ilja Dragunov, even going to the extent of siding with the former NXT Champion over The Ring General. It remains to be seen where Dragunov goes from here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback