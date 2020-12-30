"The three of them stand out more than anybody" - Ric Flair on three of the greatest in WWE history

Ric Flair has named three legends who he thinks are the greatest in WWE history. The WWE Hall of Famer said that Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker "stand out more than anybody" else in WWE history.

Hulk Hogan was a key part in WWE's growth in popularity in the 80s and 90s, while Stone Cold Steve Austin played a key role in the Attitude Era which made WWE must-watch television. The Undertaker, meanwhile, was a part of WWE through their ups and downs and is perhaps the most important Superstar in WWE history.

Ric Flair was asked about Hulk Hogan, ahead of the WWE RAW “Legends Night” show, which will take place next week. Flair said that Hogan, along with Austin and Undertaker, are three of the key players in the history of WWE.

"I think Hulk is one of two or three guys that are the most famous people to ever be around, part of, or participate in the history of WWE. The others being, in my estimation, Steve Austin and The Undertaker. The three of them, I think, stand out more than anybody I can think of," said Ric Flair.

In the same interview, Ric Flair stated that Shawn Michaels is the "greatest worker in the history of the business".

Ric Flair calls Hulk Hogan the "Golden Goose" of WWE

Ric Flair spoke about his old rival Hulk Hogan and how it was privilege for him to step in the ring with the WWE Hall of Famer.

"Any time I had the opportunity to wrestle Hulk was an opportunity to be in the ring with the flagship of WWE. I could list four or five other guys too but he was the ‘Golden Goose’ and he represented everything that the company wanted and not only competed at the highest level, he was the Make-a-Wish king long before it was recognized as much publicly as it is now. He took time for the kids at every show. He worked hard and he just represented. I was thrilled to even have the opportunity to work against him," said Ric Flair.

Flair and Hogan went head-to-head last year in WWE, albeit as leaders of their teams, as Team Hogan matched up with Team Flair at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia in 2019. Hogan's team came out on top at that show. Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Booker T and several other legends will be a part of WWE RAW “Legends Night” on January 4.