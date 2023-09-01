"The only time that guy is gonna put his arms around me" – Former WWE women's champion sends a message to Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has become quite the heel over the past year, managing to get under the skin of several superstars, whether it be on the main roster or in NXT. Former women's tag team champion, Raquel Rodriguez, recently sent a message to the North American Champ on Instagram.

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez are currently in a heated feud after the former tried to injure the latter multiple times. The former Tag Team Champion has since been trying to take her revenge on Mami and has successfully managed to attack her a few times now. They are set to lock horns at Payback on September 2 with the Women's World Championship on the line.

The Eradicator recently shared a backstage photo of Dominik Mysterio in which the latter was seen choking Raquel's Cutout. You can read more about it here.

Raquel Rodriguez was quick to notice this and took to her Instagram stories to post the photo with a caption that indicated she wouldn't let 'Dirty Dom' put his arms around her in real life.

"The only time that guy is gonna put his arms around me," Rodriguez wrote on her Instagram story.

You can check out a screenshot of her Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Raquel's Instagram story.

Paul Heyman hailed Dominik Mysterio as the greatest WWE North American Champion of all time

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Paul Heyman hailed Dominik Mysterio as the greatest North American Champion and believes he has done more with his family name than his father could have ever hoped for.

"He doesn't need my wisdom. He's doing great on his own. He's already the greatest North American Heavyweight Champion of all time. Outside of NXT, no one ever saw that title except on 30-second commercials on RAW or SmackDown for the next NXT show. And now, he is traveling around the world with the championship. He's already done more with the Mysterio name than his father could ever have hoped."

Dominik Mysterio is doing wonders alongside Rhea Ripley. The duo are currently a force to be reckoned with in WWE. Let's see what the company has planned for their future.

What do you think about "Dirty Dom" in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

