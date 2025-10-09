The Tribal Chief acknowledges his Yellow Jackets: Roman Reigns responds after Georgia Tech sends WWE Superstar a personal message

Roman Reigns acknowledged his alma mater, Georgia Tech, on social media. Reigns responded to the Yellow Jackets' post from his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Before becoming a WWE Superstar, The Tribal Chief was a defensive tackle for Georgia Tech's football team. He went undrafted in the 2007 NFL draft but was signed by the Minnesota Vikings. However, he was diagnosed with leukemia and had to get treatment.After a failed stint in the Canadian Football League, Roman Reigns turned to his family's business and became a pro wrestler. He went on to become one of the greatest WWE Superstars of his generation. In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Reigns put over how Georgia Tech was vital in his life as a man. The Yellow Jackets' X account re-shared his interview, which prompted a response from The Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns was hyped about his Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the moment because they're currently atop the ACC standings at 5-0. The Yellow Jackets are currently tied with the Miami Hurricanes for the best record in the conference. Curiously enough, Reigns' cousin, The Rock, played for the Hurricanes and was part of their 1991 national championship team. What did Roman Reigns say about Georgia Tech?Roman Reigns was hyped to talk about Georgia Tech during his interview on The Pat McAfee Show. Reigns didn't want to brag about their position because his teams usually don't do well when he celebrates too early. The Tribal Chief also expressed his gratitude to the Yellow Jackets while also giving out a recruiting speech for potential future players and students.&quot;Georgia Tech, Atlanta, that's the place to be. Pensacola could only do so much. I love Pensacola, Florida, the panhandle. It taught me how to be a young man, but Georgia Tech and Atlanta taught me how to be a grown man. So, please join. Membership has its privileges, boys,&quot; Reigns said. In addition to Roman Reigns, some of the most famous people to come out of Georgia Tech include former United States president Jimmy Carter, AT&amp;T chairman David Dorman, Nobel Prize winner Kary Mullis, NBA legend Chris Bosh, and NFL legends Calvin Johnson, Billy Shaw and Joe Guyon. Please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote from the second part of this article.