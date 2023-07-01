"The Tribal Chief needs to get humbled" - Jey Uso sends bold warning ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Jey Uso delivered a warning to Roman Reigns ahead of The Bloodline Civil War match at WWE Money in the Bank on July 1.

The Bloodline's storyline has captivated the WWE Universe, but the group appears to be falling apart at the seams. Roman Reigns disrespected The Usos for losing the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania. This led to Jimmy Uso snapping at Night of Champions and superkicking Reigns. Jey followed his brother and turned his back on The Bloodline a few weeks later.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Jey Uso noted that they have fallen in line for The Tribal Chief for long enough, and there is only so much a man can take.

"I fell in line three years ago Uce, we fell in line now, obviously it is not enough for "The Big Uce" [Roman Reigns]. I feel like it is just time, a person can only take so much, right Uce? Three years ago, maybe I didn't have the courage to speak up for myself. My brother [Jimmy] is the one who set the tone for me. The biggest difference from three years to now man, is I got strength with me, I've got my brother with me," said Jey Uso. [01:42 - 02:15]

Jey Uso then warned Roman Reigns that he is going to be humbled at WWE Money in the Bank.

"I'm just ready to put one of these chapters to an end right now. The Tribal Chief needs to get humbled," he added. [02:22 - 02:30]

Roman Reigns forced Jey Uso to fall in line at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

The Bloodline's popularity reached a fever pitch once Sami Zayn joined the faction, but the storyline had been going for years prior to The Honorary Uce.

At WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso battled in an I Quit Hell in a Cell match. The Tribal Chief resorted to brutally attacking Jimmy Uso until Jey said, "I quit" to spare his brother. Reigns was then blessed by the elders of the family, and The Usos allied with The Tribal Chief following the match.

Roman Reigns has successfully been able to get Jimmy and Jey Uso to fall in line in the past but has been unable to do so following WWE WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see which side emerges victorious during The Bloodline Civil War tomorrow at WWE Money in the Bank.

Which team are you rooting for in The Bloodline Civil War? Let us know in the comments section below.

