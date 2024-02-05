"The true leader of The Judgment Day" - WWE Universe reacts to RAW star’s hilarious claim that he’s part of The Judgment Day

A WWE Superstar recently claimed to be a part of The Judgment Day in a hilarious social media update. The name in question is R-Truth.

The 52-year-old has been involved in a highly entertaining storyline with The Judgment Day. Truth believes he is a part of the heel faction. However, the members of the group constantly keep denying his claims.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, JD McDonagh initiated an attack on R-Truth after he had come out to celebrate The Judgment Day's successful title defense. Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio also joined in on the assault. It must be noted that the veteran performer had cost Damian Priest his match against Drew McIntyre on the January 22 edition of the red brand, and he also played a part in JD McDonagh's early elimination from the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

R-Truth recently took to X and posted a hilarious update while claiming to be a part of The Judgment Day. He posted a screengrab of a Google search suggesting that getting attacked by The Judgment Day is a sign he's a member of the group.

You can check the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The WWE Universe was amused by the former Tag Team Champion's hilarious tweet. A large section of fans played along and agreed with Truth's claim about being a part of The Judgment Day.

Here are some of the most noticeable responses to R-Truth's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar R-Truth reflects on making Brock Lesnar break character

During an episode of Monday Night RAW in January 2020, R-Truth confronted Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman as the two were promoting the upcoming edition of Royal Rumble. The former United States Champion cut a hilarious promo and made The Beast Incarnate break character and laugh out loud.

Expand Tweet

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, R-Truth revealed that he had discussed what he was going to say with Paul Heyman. However, Lesnar was unaware of what was going to happen. He further stated that getting the former WWE Champion to break character the way he did felt like an item checked off his bucket list:

"Me and Paul talked about it before going out. At first, I was like, 'I think we should let Brock know what we're gonna talk about. He is the Beast Incarnate. He was like, 'Nah, it'll be good. Let's try this out.' There was a point where I knew I had Brock because he was caught up in the story I was talking about. And when I knew I was gonna deliver the line and he laughed, I felt like I could check that off from my box. That was a memorable moment that went down in history, I will never forget. I don't think a lot of people will ever forget."

R-Truth has become an integral part of the RAW roster since his return at the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, has been absent from WWE after losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, and following his potential inclusion in the recent lawsuit against Vince McMahon, the former Universal Champion's future with the company seems in jeopardy.

Would you like to witness R-Truth and Brock Lesnar cross paths in WWE again? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE