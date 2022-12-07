"The two biggest amateurs"- Ex-WWE veteran bashes Austin Theory and current star following recent segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo bashed Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali following their recent segment on RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Ali challenged Theory for the United States Championship, to which the latter hesitantly agreed. Despite having an upper hand at the beginning of the match, Theory did face difficulty in overcoming Ali. Dolph Ziggler made an appearance during the match, attacking Austin, but the latter did ultimately win the match via a technicality.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo heavily criticized Austin Theory and Ali's segment and stated that the two stars are amateurs.

He further said:

"Well, they used that again in a match how resilient he is, how he is energized buddy. Bro, nobody cares about this guy. There is no reason to care about this guy. Somebody slips on a banana peel and goes over, who's going to care? Nobody cares about this guy bro. And bro these two look like the two biggest amateurs when they almost killed each other from that top rope gimmick move, oh my god, bro, oh my god!" (44:15- 44:56)

The veteran also detailed how Mustafa could've broken his knee while making a risky move.

"Ali's knee almost broke at the freaking joint. Bro, if he can't do a move, don't try to do it, especially on live TV. Oh my god! Are you even gonna remember 5 minutes of that? I swear to God bro, he almost snapped his leg, horrible bro. Why are you doing that bro?" (44:57- 45:47)

Austin Theory opened up about his rivals Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley

RAW Superstar Austin Theory recently shared his honest opinion on his on-screen rivals Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

The three superstars competed at the Survivor Series premium live event, where Theory managed to take the United States Championship off Rollins. Lashley and The Visionary will face each other next week in a #1 contender match.

While speaking on RAW Talk, Theory gave his prediction for the upcoming match between Rollins and Lashley as he mentioned that neither of the two men were on his level.

"The best of the past, that’s whose gonna win the best of the past. Because those guys, they’re not in my league.” Theory continued: “And Bobby Lashley and Seth [Rollins], same result, every time because there's nobody here on my level, there’s nobody that’s gonna carry this business and do it like me all day," said Theory.

It will be interesting to see who can ultimately dethrone Austin Theory to become the next United States Champion.

