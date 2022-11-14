The Undertaker allegedly reacted furiously backstage after 487-pound WWE Superstar injured another opponent

Two of The Undertaker's closest friends in the wrestling business have disclosed details about the iconic superstar's thoughts on his former WWE rival Viscera.

Henry O. Godwinn and Mideon were part of The Undertaker's legendary behind-the-scenes group, known as the Bone Street Krew (BSK), in the 1990s. At the 1996 Royal Rumble, The Deadman watched on from backstage when Viscera (f.k.a. King Mabel) injured Godwinn in the 30-man match.

In an interview with Monte & The Pharaoh, Mideon recalled how the WWE Hall of Famer grew tired of the 487-pound superstar's numerous botched moves:

"I go to the Royal Rumble and the very first thing I see is Viscera dropped on him [Henry O. Godwinn] and hurt him. I walk in the locker room and Undertaker is just ripping him apart because he broke 'Taker's orbital socket, he hurt Kevin Nash's back, he just hurt him [Henry O. Godwinn]. That's his thing whenever he wants people to take him seriously, like with Stone Cold and Shawn [Michaels], taping the fists up." [29:23 – 29:48]

Several months earlier, Viscera injured The Undertaker's eye socket during a match after mistiming a clothesline. The former WWE Champion wore a Phantom of the Opera-style mask upon his return.

As Mideon referenced, The Undertaker famously taped up his fists backstage before Shawn Michaels vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14 in 1998. The Phenom disliked Michaels' bad attitude and was prepared to beat up The Heartbreak Kid if he sabotaged Austin's big moment.

What happened after The Undertaker complained about Viscera's recklessness?

Although he received a brief main-event push as the King Mabel character, Viscera did not last much longer in WWE after the 1996 Royal Rumble.

Henry O. Godwinn said The Undertaker's backstage threat legitimately frightened the giant superstar. A week later, he was handed his release from the company.

"Scared, scared s**tless, and they let him go the next week," Godwinn added. [29:55 – 29:59]

Viscera worked for WWE again between 1998-2000 and 2004-2008. He even joined forces with The Deadman to become a member of The Ministry of Darkness faction in 1999.

