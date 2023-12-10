The Undertaker almost broke character during unscripted promo segment, WWE legend recalls

It is well known that The Undertaker remained in character as much as possible throughout his 30-year WWE career. One of The Deadman's former rivals, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL), recently recalled how he almost made his friend laugh one time during a post-show segment.

In 2004 and 2005, JBL was one of SmackDown's top villains at a time when The Undertaker was the brand's main babyface. After shows, The Phenom often hit his rival with a Chokeslam and Tombstone to send the fans home happy.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, JBL said the WWE icon once complained that the temperature was too hot on a vacation with his dog. Layfield referenced the real-life story during a promo in an attempt to make the legendary superstar break character:

"I said, 'You know what, you're just a mean person. You need to go on a vacation. You need to get an RV and a dog,' and you could see him start to laugh! But I popped myself and I started laughing. That's what gave him a break. Next thing you know, I'm getting Tombstoned and Chokeslammed. He said that was the closest he's ever come to getting broke." [1:05:31 – 1:05:52]

Dutch Mantell, fka Zeb Colter in WWE, also shared stories about his days working with The Undertaker. He even disclosed details about the time The Deadman beat up someone who tried to mess with him at a bar.

JBL on what The Undertaker is like in real life

Behind the scenes, many wrestlers regarded The Undertaker as a locker-room leader throughout his three decades in the ring.

JBL said the former WWE Champion earned that reputation due to his decision-making and intelligence:

"I've been out with him so many times, and he's just as cool. It's just unbelievable. I wish I was born with that, just to be the coolest guy in the room in every room he's in. He has a way for just thinking things through, coming up with the right idea, the right decision, the right whatever. He's the locker-room leader for all kinds of reasons." [1:02:46 – 1:03:09]

In the same podcast episode, JBL addressed why his on-screen partnership with WWE star Baron Corbin only lasted four months.

What is your favorite Undertaker moment in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

