The Undertaker announces new project outside of WWE

Legendary superstar The Undertaker has announced a new project outside of WWE.

The Deadman made a shocking appearance during last week's episode of NXT and hit Bron Breakker with a Chokeslam. Last Tuesday's show went up against AEW Dynamite and featured a stacked card. John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, The Brawling Brutes, LA Knight, and The Undertaker all appeared during the show, and it led to NXT earning a ratings victory over AEW.

The Undertaker took to his Instagram story to announce a new project today. The WWE Hall of Famer announced the Six Feet Under show and has launched a Patreon page to support the show.

"I am really excited because I have been working on a project and it is called Six Feet Under. So what I need you to do, is tap on that link, it is going to take you to my Patreon account. And there, you are going to receive exclusive content, not only of my wrestling career, my personal life, my views on things, just a whirlwind of all things Mark Calaway. So click on that link, go over to Patreon, and check it out," he said.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long says there still is a place for The Undertaker in wrestling

WWE legend Teddy Long believes that there is still a place for The Undertaker in wrestling following his retirement from the ring.

The 58-year-old hung up his boots for good after defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long noted that the legend's character will never die, and hopes to see the legend make appearances to maintain his connection with the WWE Universe.

"I think there's a place now for Taker. I don't think it needs to be where he's wrestling full-time, or he's back into the character. I'll have him make a special appearance every now and then to keep that name alive. But Undertaker will never die," said Teddy Long. [3:29 - 3:47]

The Undertaker remains one of the most iconic wrestling characters of all time. It will be interesting to see when The Deadman decides to show up next on WWE television.

