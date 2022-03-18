"Deserves a nod" - The Undertaker believes former champion should be in the WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next month during the WrestleMania weekend. He recently made it clear that he believes his wife, Michelle McCool, should be inducted as well.

McCool was part of the main roster for five years, during which she won multiple titles. She is a two-time Women's Champion and has won the Divas Championship twice as well.

The Undertaker spoke to The Dallas Morning News about various topics, including his prediction for the WrestleMania main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

'Taker was also asked to name one WWE Superstar who deserves to enter the Hall of Fame. He said there's a laundry list of male talent to choose from, but he picked his wife instead.

"This gonna sound really super political, but I believe my wife (Michelle McCool) should be in (the WWE Hall of Fame). She was was one, working in an era where the women didn't get nearly the opportunities they do now. And she fought so hard for the women to, kind of, get more of a spotlight put on them," said The Undertaker. [14:44-15:08]

The Phenom recalled when Michelle McCool and Melina were reprimanded for having too good a match in 2009. They were among the most prominent female stars in the early PG Era, which wasn't the greatest era for women in the company.

"She was actually reprimanded once for having too good a match with Melina. That's a true story. But just for her work ethic and what she did in the time period where they weren't giving a lot of opportunity, I think she deserves a nod." [15:09-15:28]

Vince McMahon will induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame

The Phenom will headline the WWE Hall of Fame this year, with Vince McMahon inducting him. The chairman confirmed this during his interview with Pat McAfee. The two have shared a close relationship for over three decades, so a lot of emotions are expected during McMahon's induction speech.

The Deadman had previously rejected an offer to enter the WWE Hall of Fame after his WrestleMania 30 match against Brock Lesnar, where his legendary undefeated streak ended.

