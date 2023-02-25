The Undertaker claims there were certain WWE Superstars he "didn’t particularly care for"

The Undertaker is arguably the most iconic WWE Superstar of all time, and while that title carries a lot of respect, The Deadman recently revealed that he did not always connect with everyone in the locker room.

The former World Heavyweight Champion performed for WWE for more than 30 years, and during that time saw plenty of superstars come and go as the generations kept evolving.

During a recent appearance on the Hawk vs Wolf podcast, The Phenom was asked if there were any performers that he did not particularly get on with.

"There’s guys. I mean, it’s just like any business. There’s guys that you like. There’s guys that you don’t like.” said The Undertaker, “Business being business. I may not like you personally, but when I come into a dressing room or when I come into the arena, I’m gonna go up to you and I’m gonna shake your hand. That’s all I have to do, right? It’s just a matter of respect that I have for everybody that I work with. I’m not gonna go out and drink with you. I’m not going to party with you. I’m not gonna [celebrate with you], but I will do that. Then there was a lot of guys that I didn’t particularly care for on a personal note." H/T (SEScoops)

Last year, The Undertaker was finally immortalized in WWE as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his home state of Texas.

Which WWE legend scared The Undertaker

The Deadman is widely considered to be one of the scariest performers in the company's history, with his entrance alone striking fear into the hearts of his opponents.

Despite his intimidating aura, Taker recently revealed on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson that The Sheik scared him the most.

"He scared the s**t out of me when I was a little kid... I don't know, I was maybe 10 or 11 years old. I was living in Houston, Texas. My mom had got some tickets, and The Sheik was coming in to work with somebody. I don't remember who he was gonna wrestle. Me and my buddy across the street, we were talking mad like, 'When The Sheik comes down to the ring, we're gonna jump on the barricade and we're gonna say this.'" [17:10–17:42] H/T (Sportskeeda)

Fans of The Undertaker will get a chance to see their hero live and in color on March 31st, the night before WrestleMania 39, as he is set to bring his popular one-man show to the Novo theater in Los Angeles.

