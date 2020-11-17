The Undertaker comments on his career regrets ahead of Survivor Series

The Undertaker is getting ready for his Final Farewell at Survivor Series, and the Deadman is actually serious this time about calling time on an illustrious career.

SPORF interviewed the Undertaker, and the Phenom was asked whether he had any regrets in his career.

Very few wrestlers have had a career as impactful and iconic as The Undertaker and the man behind the gimmick, Mark Callaway, feels like he has accomplished it all during his 30-year career.

The Undertaker was very proud of what he has achieved, but he did have a few regrets, or more aptly put, certain things he had wished for in his career. One of them was to have a longer title reign, which never really happened due to several circumstances out of his power.

Undertaker also expressed his desire of wanting to have worked a more extended program with AJ Styles.

The Undertaker would have loved to have a program with Eddie Guerrero

The Deadman also said that he would have loved to have had a program with Eddie Guerrero. Undertaker realizes that there is not much left to prove or accomplish at the end of the day, and he is satisfied with how everything panned out in his career.

"I've wrestled all over the world. I've wrestled just about everybody of my generation. There's really not a lot; I think just due to certain things I wish I'd had, maybe one of my title reigns a little longer. I think one of the last times I won the title was going to be an extended reign, and I remember end up tearing a bicep. I don't remember. I mean, really when I look back at my career, I've experienced so much and was able to do so much that there's not a lot to look back and say, 'I missed that,' or 'I didn't do that.' I would have loved to work, like I said, I would've loved to work a longer program with AJ Styles. I would've loved to have worked a program with Eddie Guerrero. But you know, after 30 years, there's just not a whole lot that I didn't get to, you know, I didn't get to accomplish, and I'm very proud of that."

We hardly doubt anyone would be able to eclipse the Undertaker's career as his influence on the business is just too big to replicate or even surpass.

However, the Undertaker is just like any other performer who still has a few unfulfilled moments on his wishlist.