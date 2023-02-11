The Undertaker wasn't happy with Tim and Friends at Sportsnet for misunderstanding his Bray Wyatt comments in a recent interview.

On RAW XXX, The Deadman came face to face with Bray Wyatt in an epic moment. He whispered something in Wyatt's ear and left backstage, leaving fans curious as to what was said.

While speaking with Tim and Friends at Sportsnet, The Undertaker opened up about the same, and the comments were soon published by several top wrestling news outlets. An Instagram page dedicated to wrestling shared the comments as well, as can be seen below:

The Deadman noticed the post and didn't look happy with Sportsnet misunderstanding his comments. Here's what he wrote in the comment section:

"I think Tim misunderstood what I said in the interview! 100% NOT what I said to Bray! C’mon man!!!!!"

Monty AEW/WWE @tmykwoah The Undertaker isnt happy with Tim 🤣 The Undertaker isnt happy with Tim 🤣 https://t.co/v83ct2z5I5

Bray Wyatt was also asked about The Undertaker's comments

Shortly after RAW XXX, Bray Wyatt made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin and was asked about The Phenom whispering something in his ear. The former WWE Champion made it clear that he would never tell anyone about what was said:

“It was something I never thought would come, but what he said exactly is between me, him, God, and the devil. I’ll never, never tell a soul. I’ll go to my grave with it. But it was powerful and it was unexpected. Very, very cool. Something that I will cherish the rest of my life.”

The Deadman has faced Bray Wyatt in the past. The duo engaged in a singles match at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. This was Taker's big return after his loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX in 2014. Wyatt lost to the WWE Hall of Famer that night. After Wyatt was released by WWE, Taker opened up about the same and stated that he would love to see him back in the company someday.

Do share your thoughts on The Undertaker's Instagram comments below!

Poll : 0 votes