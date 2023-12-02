The Undertaker feels current WWE champion is missing something

Being arguably the greatest WWE Superstar to ever grace the screen, it's probably the best recognition for someone from the current crop of talents when The Undertaker praises them. According to the Hall of Famer, Logan Paul is exceptional.

"The Maverick" won the United States Championship belt from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel and has vanished from television. However, this is a norm for the part-time superstar.

While acknowledging everything Logan Paul has been able to do thus far over the last two years in WWE on the Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker advised Paul to invest more time. If he also gives the storytelling importance, the Hall of Famer feels the 28-year-old is destined for big things:

“Man, if he wanted to, I think he could be really, really special. Not that he isn’t. I mean, athletically he can do everything, but I mean, if he would kind of invest some of his time too, I mean, what he’s done already with, I mean, is pretty astounding, really. It’s not easy to get in and have matches of that caliber that quickly. I think a little more work in the storytelling department.” [H/T: SEScoops]

Logan Paul has already stepped into the squared circle with top superstars such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and The Miz, among others. There is a section of the viewers who are excited to see what Paul will do first thing as champion once he resurfaces on television.

Logan Paul shares Instagram post with Nina Agdal and the WWE United States Championship

While he has been off WWE TV since the Saudi show, Logan Paul has regularly posted updates on social media. His latest was with his fiancée, Nina Agdal. In the photo dump, even the model is seen holding the United States Championship belt:

"thankful I’m the US champ ❤️," Paul captioned his latest Instagram post.

