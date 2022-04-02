WWE Hall of Famer expresses her thoughts on The Undertaker's Hall of Fame Induction

The Undertaker received a congratulatory post from Trish Stratus ahead of his Hall of Fame induction.

The retired WWE Superstar started his professional wrestling career in 1987 and debuted the iconic gimmick of "The Deadman" in Survivor Series 1990. After 30 years in the business, he announced his farewell at Survivor Series 2020. This year, WWE announced that he would headline the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Moments before the ceremony, former women's champion and fellow Hall of Famer Trish Stratus tweeted a throwback picture with The Phenom.

"Ready for the #WWEHOF ... looking forward to this #Restinfame"

The Undertaker is the final inductee of this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, with Vince McMahon set to introduce the icon.

The Undertaker's last match came at WrestleMania 36

In the final episode of his documentary, "Undertaker: The Last Ride," the former WWE Champion stated that he will now step away from the sport. In November 2020, he announced that he was now officially retired.

His last outing for WWE came at WrestleMania 36. It was against AJ Styles in a critically-acclaimed cinematic Boneyard match.

During Survivor Series 2020, the legend made his farewell address with his trademark trench coat and fedora. The affair ended with a ten bell salute while kneeling with a holographic image of Paul Bearer.

Following his announcement, WWE Superstars and media personalities thanked The Undertaker for his iconic work in the industry and for inspiring future generations of the sport.

Whether he is "The American Bad*ss" or the legendary "Prince of Darkness," Mark Calaway always sent goosebumps not just to his opponents but also to the fans watching. Regardless of generation, the seven-time world champion and Hall of Famer will forever live on as one of the greatest in the industry.

What were your favorite 'Taker memories? Sound off in the comments below!

Guess who signed a long term IMPACT Wrestling deal? More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy