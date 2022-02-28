"It's an honor" - WWE manager on working with The Undertaker 

WWE manager Paul Heyman has offered words of praise to future Hall of Famer and former foe The Undertaker.

Heyman and Taker have had many-an-encounters over the years, initially on the SmackDown brand in the early 2000s while Heyman served as General Manager, and then later when Heyman returned full-time to his advocacy duties for Brock Lesnar.

The legendary manager was even at ringside when Undertaker's iconic WrestleMania streak came to an end.

Now, however, the former ECW boss has had his say on working with "The Deadman." Heyman praised Taker's lock room presence and said that it has been an honor to work with the the Phenom.

During the interview, which took place on The Zaslow Show, Heyman also claimed that The Deadman deserved more credit for his backstage role in the company.

"It’s an honor because, for many years, he was the conscience of the WWE locker room. He’s like the avenging gunslinger that comes into town in a spaghetti western and cleans the joint up, he was the one that everyone looked to for guidance. He was the judge and the jury, and me being the executioner." Heyman said (H/T WrestlingInc)

Paul Heyman saw something in The Undertaker back in WCW

Heyman crossed paths with The Undertaker before either man was employed by Vince McMahon.

Taker, who was known as "Mean" Mark Callus during his run with World Championship Wrestling, caught the eye of the former Paul E. Dangerously when both men worked for the Georgia-based promotion. Heyman had praise for The Deadman even back then.

“Magic. Leadership. A giant, a giant who could move like a cruiserweight, but understood not to unless necessary. Unless the situation called for it. Intelligence. Checked every box." Heyman added

What do you think about Paul Heyman's comments on the Undertaker? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Debottam Saha