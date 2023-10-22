The Undertaker "kind of killed" Bron Breakker while chokeslamming him on WWE NXT, says veteran

Bill Apter recently mentioned that though he was pleased to see The Undertaker interact with Bron Breakker on WWE NXT, he wasn't a fan of him laying down the youngster with a chokeslam in the end.

The October 10 episode of NXT was a star-studded night with plenty of big names like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and LA Knight showing up. However, the biggest surprise was reserved for the end when The Undertaker's gong hit. The Deadman took out Bron Breakker with a chokeslam to send fans back home happy.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter explained that he enjoyed the segment between The Phenom and Breakker. That said, Apter added he wasn't a fan of the WWE Hall of Famer laying down the youngster in the end, as it could possibly halt his upward momentum.

"I loved it until The Undertaker kind of killed him (Bron Breakker) at the end there. That I did not agree with. But just to have interaction with The Undertaker was kind of a rub. People are wondering if anything is gonna come out of this," said Bill Apter. [5:02 - 5:19]

Vince Russo was not pleased with Tony Khan's digs at WWE legends The Undertaker and John Cena

The October 10 edition of NXT went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, with both shows presenting stacked cards. In the end, NXT registered a comfortable ratings win over Dynamite.

Following AEW's loss, Tony Khan put out a bunch of tweets, which didn't go down well with many viewers, including Vince Russo.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran blasted Khan for his tweets and urged him to concede loss and plan better for the future.

"This is what he is going to celebrate? This is pathetic, bro, like this is pathetic... Bro come out and concede. Bro the Braves, as we were speaking just got eliminated from the playoffs, you know damn well what Bryan Snitgar is going to say? He is going to put over the Phillies, he's not going to make excuses for his team," said Vince Russo.

Though NXT had a thumping win this time around, it remains to be seen if AEW could register a higher number the next time the shows go head-to-head.

