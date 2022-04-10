The Undertaker had a lengthy 40-minute talk with top heel about his WWE character

Happy Corbin had a lengthy discussion with The Undertaker earlier this year, with the WWE legend providing advice on Corbin's character.

Happy Corbin has been a mainstay on WWE TV for about a decade at this point. He has gone through a bunch of character changes over the years and has managed to establish himself as a hated heel.

On a recent edition of Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Corbin opened up on a conversation with The Undertaker at Royal Rumble 2022. The Deadman provided some crucial advice to Corbin in regards to the latter's gimmick on WWE TV. Check out Corbin's full comments below:

"I was talking to him at the [Royal] Rumble for like 40 minutes about how to poise myself after doing something. Those are little things that separate [him] from everybody else. For me, it’s just [picking up on details] from every conversation. [He’s one of the best] big guys ever. I gravitated to him. I watched guys like Bam [Bam Bigelow] and [Big] Boss Man, and 'Taker and Kane and those guys that were big and athletic," said Corbin. (H/T Fightful)

For those curious, The Undertaker and Happy Corbin have never faced off in singles competition. The duo did cross paths in a multi-man match, though, back in 2018. At an MSG show on July 7, 2018, The WWE veteran teamed up with Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns to take on Corbin, Elias, and Kevin Owens.

The Undertaker certainly knows a thing or two about character work

When one thinks of the greatest characters in the history of WWE, The Undertaker's name is bound to come up somewhere at the top.

Mark Calaway made his way to WWE in late 1990 and was given the gimmick of a dead guy who possessed supernatural powers. He managed to make the gimmick work and remained a top name on the roster for almost three decades.

The Phenom won several world titles, carved an iconic 21-0 WrestleMania winning streak that was eventually broken in 2014, and won the respect of his peers as well as Vince McMahon. He was finally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 1, 2022.

Corbin has done quite well for himself on WWE TV so far. It remains to be seen how WWE will handle his character in the near future.

