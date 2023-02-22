The Undertaker made his wrestling debut because he looked just like WWE Hall of Famer

WWE legend Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, recently recalled how his resemblance to David Von Erich led to his wrestling debut.

In 1987, Calaway attended World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) events in the hope that he would eventually receive an opportunity. The promotion's booker, Fritz Von Erich thought the then-rookie looked just like his late son David, who tragically passed away in Japan in 1984.

On Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Calaway said Fritz Von Erich told fellow WCCW official Bronko Lubich to book him on a show:

"Fritz had this really deep, gravelly voice. He was like, 'Who's that kid out there?' He [Lubich] is like, 'He's been coming here for weeks. He's trying to get booked.' I heard him say it. I was like [eyes wide open]. He goes, 'Book him Friday night. He looks just like David.' I was much bigger [than David Von Erich], but my hair, my face and everything, I looked like him." [8:42 – 9:10]

Fritz Von Erich had six sons: Jack Barton Jr., Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike, and Chris. Five sons had already passed away at the time of Fritz's death in 1997. Kevin Von Erich, 65, is the only son who is still alive.

The Von Erichs were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

The Undertaker had a memorable wrestling debut

Three years before he became The Undertaker in WWE, Mark Calaway competed as Texas Red in his wrestling debut. The match came against Bruiser Brody at a WCCW show in Dallas, Texas, on June 26, 1987.

Brody famously beat up Calaway during the short match. The experienced wrestler felt that his novice opponent needed to be taught a lesson after he tried to call spots early on in the contest.

Shortly thereafter, Brody was impressed by Calaway's improvement in the wrestling business. He even encouraged WCCW officials to continue booking the up-and-coming star.

