The Undertaker makes interesting offer to Triple H and Shawn Michaels ahead of Hall of Fame induction

The Undertaker had a message for Triple H and Shawn Michaels during the unveiling of his statue at the WrestleMania 38 Superstore Axxess tonight.

The Phenom is set to headline this year's WWE Hall of Fame. The in-ring veteran has done it all in a career spanning more than 30 years and will forever be remembered as one of the all-time greats.

A statue of The Undertaker was unveiled at the WrestleMania 38 Superstore Axxess a few hours ago. Several WWE legends were in attendance, including Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Other notable names in attendance were Rikishi, The Godfather, Kane, The Godwinns, and Michael Cole.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Scenes in Dallas as HHH, Kane, Rikishi, HBK, Godfather, The Godwinns, Michael Cole and Michelle McCool (and kids) are on hand to unveil the @undertaker ’s statue Scenes in Dallas as HHH, Kane, Rikishi, HBK, Godfather, The Godwinns, Michael Cole and Michelle McCool (and kids) are on hand to unveil the @undertaker’s statue https://t.co/DGoz3z85KU

The 2022 WWE Hall of Famer seemed ecstatic about the statue and had a message for his Bone Street Krew buddies. He also had an offer for Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

"Honestly, you don't know how much it means to me. We are forever a brotherhood. No matter where we are, we are always a brotherhood. And you two guys, if you guys ever give up your Kliq card, we might have room for you," said The Deadman, addressing Triple H and Michaels.

The Undertaker is quite close with his Bone Street Krew mates in real life

The Bone Street Krew (BSK) was a real-life group consisting of WWE's top wrestlers, back during the 90s. The following names were the members of the infamous group: Crush, Henry O. Godwinn, Mideon, Mr. Fuji, Paul Bearer, The Godfather, Rikishi, Savio Vega, The Undertaker, and Yokozuna.

The Deadman has referenced the Bone Street Krew on numerous occasions over the past few decades. Longtime fans of the WWE legend are aware that he has a BSK tattoo on his abdomen, as a tribute to the stable.

Shawn Michaels and Triple H were members of The Kliq, another backstage stable in WWE at the time. The stable also consisted of Scott Hall and Kevin Nash.

