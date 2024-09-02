The Undertaker names the first WWE star he would hire if he started a new promotion

The Undertaker was viewed as a locker room leader during his three decades as a WWE in-ring competitor. The Deadman recently explained why he would build a wrestling roster around his storyline half-brother Kane if he ever started his own company.

Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, worked with and against The Phenom between 1997 and 2018. Their legendary rivalry in the late 1990s is considered by many to be among WWE's greatest stories.

On his Six Feet Under w/Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker said Kane would be first on his list of signings for a new wrestling promotion:

"People sometimes look at me funny about this, if I was to start a wrestling company on my own and I had to pick my first guy, I would pick Kane." [21:30 – 21:39]

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Kane and The Undertaker were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 and 2022, respectively. In the same podcast episode, the latter addressed whether they could receive another Hall of Fame induction as the Brothers of Destruction tag team.

The Undertaker on Kane's greatest attributes

Many regard Kane as one of the best big men in wrestling history. In 2018, the 57-year-old's full-time in-ring career ended when he was elected as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

The Undertaker added that Kane's calm approach and professionalism inside and outside the ring set him apart from other wrestlers:

"One, because of the talent, he can work with anybody. Two, he knows exactly what his gimmick is, he knows what his gimmick isn't. Three, he's gonna do business, right? And four, he's a human being that people wish their kids to be. So you have all of those things with him. You've got pretty much the total package." [23:47 – 24:14]

The Brothers of Destruction held the World Tag Team Championship twice in 2001. Their last match as a tag team came in 2018 when they lost to Shawn Michaels and Triple H in an infamous match at Crown Jewel.

Who would you hire first if you started a wrestling promotion? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Six Feet Under w/Mark Calaway and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback