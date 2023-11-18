The Undertaker names one key thing he learned from Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

The Undertaker has been close friends with Vince McMahon since his early days in WWE in the 1990s. The man behind the menacing on-screen persona, Mark Calaway, recently shed light on what McMahon is like in real life.

In 2020, The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition after 30 years in WWE. Throughout that time, McMahon welcomed several controversial stars back to WWE when many people thought they would never return.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, The Undertaker said his long-time friend taught him to be more forgiving:

"Vince has always had the uncanny ability, no matter if he had been wronged or if someone kinda scr*wed him over, if Vince thinks that there is a potential for them to make the product better, he [will] let bygones be bygones and would bring somebody back in, which I didn't have that same quality for a very long time. I would hold a grudge. Not so much anymore, I've kinda grown and learned from the man, but his work ethic has never changed from day one to now." [From 03:20 – 04:05]

The Undertaker discusses his friendship with Vince McMahon

Despite WWE's success, The Undertaker does not think Vince McMahon has changed much as a person during the time they have known each other.

The Deadman believes McMahon simply focuses on work and tries to improve WWE in any way he can:

"To be quite honest, he really hasn't changed that much. Even to this day, extremely focused on the product and always making the product better. I've learned so many valuable lessons from him about dealing with business and dealing with people." [From 02:55 – 03:18]

The Undertaker also gave his honest thoughts on McMahon selling WWE to Endeavor after four decades in charge of the company.

