The Undertaker on having one more match at Survivor Series

The Undertaker is set to bid his final farewell to the WWE Universe at Survivor Series 2020. It was on November 22, 1990, at Survivor Series when The Undertaker made his WWE debut, and this Sunday at the very same pay-per-view will complete his massive 30 years with the company.

Ahead of his final farewell, The Undertaker sat down with ViBe & Wrestling to talk about his career and his upcoming appearance. During the interview, he was asked whether fans could see him have one more match at Survivor Series to which The Undertaker replied:

"I don’t know yet what we are going to do although I can tell you for sure that I will be at Survivor Series. Who knows, never say never, but what you can be sure of is that I will be live at Survivor Series. So we just have to wait and see how things develop between now and November 22nd."

It was five years ago at Survivor Series 2015 when The Undertaker last competed at this pay-per-view. In what was his 25th anniversary with the company back then, he teamed up with Kane to take on Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper of The Wyatt Family.

The Undertaker's last WWE match

The Undertaker had an intense rivalry with AJ Styles earlier this year on the Road to WrestleMania. The feud saw The Phenomenal One make things very personal with The Phenom, even including his wife and former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool in the angle.

This led to The Undertaker presenting a new version of his character which he referred to as The Holy Trinity. This version of The Undertaker was a mixture of The Dead Man, The American Badass, and Mark Calaway himself. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WrestleMania 36 took place in an empty arena at the WWE Performance Center.

To make things interesting, WWE improvised and we saw a cinematic-style Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. In a match that was highly praised by everyone, The Phenom came up victorious and extended his WrestleMania record to a massive 25-2.

If this was the last time we’ll see The Undertaker wrestling, then what a way to end his amazing career.



Undertaker is an icon that won’t be replaced. Thank you taker!!#TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/t0LJ1amecV — Hᴍᴏᴏᴅ ⚡️ (@HmoodWrestling) June 21, 2020

If The Undertaker does end up finally retiring at Survivor Series this Sunday, the match mentioned above will be his final match for WWE. There have been speculations of 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt interrupting The Phenom during his final farewell to set-up a dream clash between the two down the line. The Undertaker himself praised Wyatt and spoke about a potential match with The Fiend. It is to be seen how the Final Farewell of The Undertaker goes down.

