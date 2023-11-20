The Undertaker opens up about accusations of ruining people’s childhoods

The Undertaker recently opened up about people accusing him of ruining their childhoods.

The Deadman is one of the most respected men in pro wrestling. There are a lot of people who respect what he has done for the business throughout his career. Undoubtedly, he had one of the most unique gimmicks in pro wrestling for many years and he did everything he could to keep that intact.

In fact, The Deadman never did any interviews or TV shows during the peak of his career as he wanted to maintain kayfabe. However, now that he's retired, Taker has been making up for lost time. He has been doing interviews and even runs a podcast now. However, some of his hardcore fans are not taking kindly to this.

During a recent episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, the Hall of Famer said that people are angry about him doing his interview circuit. He even said that people have gone as far as accusing him of ruining their childhoods.

“There are people out there that are still mad at me. There are a ton of people that love the fact that I’m talking and doing the 1 Deadman Show and Six Feet Under, but there are still a large group of people that are really upset with me because I don’t talk about taking souls and I’ve kind of opened up, to the point where people have accused me of ruining their childhood.” [H/T 411Mania]

The Undertaker on whether he passed the torch to Bray Wyatt

For many years, Bray Wyatt was considered to be Taker's successor in WWE. Earlier this year, that seemed even more accurate as the two men shared a moment in the ring on RAW when the Phenom whispered something in Wyatt's ear.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, The Deadman said that he didn't need to pass the torch to Bray Wyatt because he lit his own torch.

"You know what? I think he created his own torch. I don't think he needed a torch. Obviously, there were several comparisons between our characters and some of the stuff that we put out there. But, yeah, he lit his own torch, and he carried it proudly."

It remains to be seen if we will get to see The Undertaker back in a wrestling ring again after his recent appearance on NXT.

What do you make of fans' reactions to The Undertaker's interview circuit? Sound off in the comments section.

